Over 1500 marginal farmers get AB Bank Smart Agri Loan in Tangail

02 April, 2023, 06:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AB Bank Limited disbursed agricultural loans to over 1500 small and marginal farmers under its own supervision through smart cards at Madhupur, Tangail.

The programme was organised at Madhupur Auditorium, Madhupur, Tangail, said a press release.

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque was present as chief guest.

Jasim Uddin Haider, deputy commissioner and district magistrate, Tangail,  Md Soruar Alom Khan Abu, upazila chairman, general secretary, Awami League, Madhupur, Md Harunar Rashid, upazila chairman, Dhanbari,  Shamima Yasmin, upazila nirbahi officer, Madhupur, Md Siddique Hossain Khan, mayor, Madhupur Municipality were present as special guests with Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank Limited presiding.

Local leaders of the Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the programme.

