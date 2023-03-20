Over 1500 marginal farmers get 'AB Bank Smart Agri Loan' at Kushtia

AB Bank Limited disbursed agricultural loans to over 1500 small and marginal farmers under own supervision through smart cards at Kushtia.

The programme was organised at the auditorium of Zilla Shilpakala Academy, Kushtia, said a press release.

Md Mahbubul Alam Hanif, joint general secretary, Bangladesh Awami League was present as chief guest.

Barrister Selim Altaf Gorge, Mohammad Saidul Islam, deputy commissioner & district magistrate, Kushtia and freedom fighter Alhaz Md Sadar Uddin Khan, chairman, Zilla Parishad and president, Zilla Awami League, Kushtia were present as special guests with Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank Limited presiding.

Local senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the programme.