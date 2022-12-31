Over 1.5 million customers of 5 MFIs to transact via bKash

Mobile financial service (MFS) provider bKash has signed an agreement with the country's leading microfinance institutions (MFI) -- Padakhep Manabik Unnayan Kendra (PMUK), RDRS Bangladesh, CDIP, COAST Foundation Bangladesh and HEED Bangladesh.

This move will ensure that around 1.6 million customers of these MFIs can pay instalments of loan and savings schemes in a convenient, fast and secure way.

Recently, the executive directors of the five MFIs and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash signed agreements on behalf of their respective organisations at the head office of bKash, reads a press release.

Senior officials of the organisations were also present at the events. The service is going to be available very soon.

Customers will be able to pay loan instalments and deposit savings in a few simple steps from the microfinance payment option in bKash app or by dialling USSD code *247#.

bKash has brought this latest and customer-friendly solution to simplify and digitize the payment collection process of the microfinance sector.

This solution will ensure convenient and secure payment options for customers and also enable MFIs to manage their finance more efficiently by saving time.