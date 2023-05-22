Over 130 govt fees like NBR tax, land tax, passport fee can be paid through bKash

Logging into the government's Automated Challan System (ACS), more than 130 government fees including passport fee, NBR tax, land tax, NID correction and birth registration can be paid easily through bKash. After successful payment, customers can immediately download the challan.

The experience of taking government services is getting easier as people can pay fees through bKash at the Automated Challan System without going to any office or standing in long queues.

The service can be availed from anywhere in the country saving time and money, reads a press release.

Besides, customers can also pay fees of city corporations, municipalities, NID correction, land tax, etc. through bKash app. One needs to tap on the Pay Bill option in the bKash app, then select Government Fees icon to pay various government fees.

To pay the fee through Automated Challan System, one has to log in the website (https://ibas.finance.gov.bd/acs) and select specific service. After filling the form with required information, customer needs to select mobile banking option and pick bKash. After payment, customers can download the challan instantly and save it for future use.

It is also mentionable that online fee payment for different government services through bKash has become very popular across the country which is making people habituated to digital payment. Apart from paying various government fees, bills of utility services like electricity, gas, water, and telephone can also be paid through bKash conveniently.