Over 1,000 marginal farmers rejoice as 'AB Smart Agri Loan' reaches Bogura

AB Bank Limited celebrated a successful initiative as it disbursed agricultural loans to more than 1000 small and marginal farmers in Bogura, reads a press release.

The programme, held at the Shaheed Titu Auditorium in Bogura, saw the bank's own supervision ensuring the distribution of loans through smart cards.

The event was graced by the presence of Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, Bogura-6 MP and a member of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Liberation War, who attended as the chief guest.

The programme was presided over by Tarique Afzal, president and MD of AB Bank Limited. Notable attendees included Birendranath Roy, joint director of Bangladesh Bank in Bogura, Md Motlubor Rahman, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension in Khamarbari, Bogura, and Firoza Parvin, UNO of Bogura Sadar, who attended as special guests.

Local dignitaries, as well as bank officials, were also present to witness the event.