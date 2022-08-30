Over 1,000 Emirati female are employed in Emirates Group

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirati women in the Emirates Group, comprising Emirates airline and other concerns, represent a workforce of over 1,000 professionals in various roles across more than 30 departments.

From pilots and engineers who work with the world's biggest commercial aircraft, to IT professionals, service ambassadors, marketing and data experts, commercial services and more, these talented and passionate Emirati women are vital contributors to the Group, as well as to the aviation and travel industries' success and growth, said a press release. 

As part of the Emiratisation strategy and long-standing commitment to developing Emirati talent, the Emirates Group, has recently partnered with INSEAD, one of the most prominent business schools in the world, to offer its Emirati senior executives a chance to enroll in the Women Leaders Programme.

The four-day programme will bring female Emirati leaders on a peer learning journey with women leaders from other global organisations.

It aims to provide participants with broader perspectives on the global workplace, marketplace, and leadership challenges and provide them with the insights, tools and network to increase their leadership impact and contribution to the business and the broader professional community.

Reflecting the UAE's robust educational policies and the Group's commitment and efforts to grow Emirati talent in their careers, over half of the Emirati women at the Emirates Group are now employed in supervisory, managerial or leadership positions.

 

