Over 100-student receive MIT certificate after 5-day int'l conference at Haileybury Bhaluka

20 June, 2024, 10:55 am
20 June, 2024, 10:55 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

More than a hundred students at Mymensingh's Bhaluka have received certificates from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

This certificate was awarded on Saturday (15 June), the last day of the conference titled 'MIT Leading Edge International Student Conference' held at the permanent campus of Haileybury Bhaluka jointly organised by Haileybury Bhaluka and MIT for the first time in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

These certificates were awarded by MIT's Edgerton Center in recognition of the participants' five days of hands-on knowledge about various innovative activities and their management, including underwater robotics and innovative engineering designs for sustainable climate change.

On the last day of the conference, MIT's Edgerton Center awarded certificates to the participating students in the presence of Haileybury Bhaluka's founding Headmaster Simon O Grady, Haileybury Bhaluka's Advisor and also the former Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor SMA Faiz, Academic Director Dr Sandeep Ananthanarayanan and the MIT faculty members and MIT graduates.

Parents of the hundred students who participated in the five-day conference and Chairman of Best Holdings Limited Amin Ahmed were also present.

Throughout the conference, participants engaged in hands-on experience in expanding their engineering and innovation capabilities to advanced levels under the supervision of the MIT faculty members and graduates.

On the last day's event, Haileybury Bhaluka's Headmaster Simon O' Grady said "Bringing the MIT Leading Edge International Student Conference to Bangladesh represents a significant milestone for our country. It not only highlights our commitment to fostering global partnerships in education and innovation but also showcases the immense talent and potential of our youth on the international stage."

The success of the conference underscores Bangladesh's emergence as a hub for academic excellence and innovation. By providing a platform for students to exchange ideas, explore interdisciplinary collaborations, and address pressing global issues, the event has contributed to nurturing the next generation of leaders and change-makers.

The workshop was supported extensively by corporates, with Southeast Bank and United Commercial Bank being Noyce Award sponsors, PFEC Global being the Hewlett Award sponsor, Berger Paints, Confidence Trade and Educan being Khan Award sponsors.

Haileybury Bhaluka is a part of Best Holdings Group, which also operates the Marriott and Le Meridien suite of hotels in Bangladesh. Haileybury Bhaluka is amongst the world's leading academically achieving schools, ranked #1 in UK by The Sunday Times, and in the global top 2% in terms of IB results. Remarkably, 61% of Haileybury UK students last year joined Ivy League and Russell Group institutions such as MIT, Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge and others. The MIT Leading Edge International Experience conference comes on the heels of the Harvard Summer School information session organized last year by Haileybury Bhaluka jointly with Harvard Summer School.

