An outlet of Agent Banking of Brac Bank inaugurated at Chaktai in the port city today. In this connection a programme was held at Vhera Market Area under Chaktai market this afternoon.

M Monirul Islam, Regional Head of Small and Medium-size Enterprises (SMEs) was present as the chief and he said to reach the SME service towards root level entrepreneurs, Brac bank is starting on agent banking service.

Through the banking service, entrepreneurs can able to get easy loan for their business, he said, adding that a total of 591 outlets of agent bank are working countrywide.

The programme also present by AHM Mizanur Rahman, Senior Manager SME, Zafar Iqbal, Regional Head Monitoring, Kashemuzzaman Chowdhury, Branch Manager of Ashadganj Brac bank, Saifuddin Ahmed, Branch Manager of Chaktai Brac bank, SM Amir Hossain, Branch Manager Commerce Bank, M Kamrul Islam Chowdhury, Former Assistant Commissioner of Custom and Debdulal Bhowmik, Executive Member of Chattogram Press Club were present as the special guests.

AZM Saiful Islam Totol, Ashraf Uddin, Fazle Faraby Chowdhury Agents of the Chaktai agent banking outlet and Fazle Nihal Chowdhury also spoke during the programme.