Our existence depends on maintaining the balance of the environment: Professor Dr Syed Humayun Akhtar

A seminar and discussion meeting titled "Bangladesh and the World Environment" was held at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention and Training Center in Gazipur, BAU today (4 June), on the occasion of World Environment Day 2024, a joint initiative of Bangladesh Open University and BAU Teachers' Association.

"Our existence depends on maintaining the balance of the environment. We need to be more aware of nature and environmental conservation", said BAU vice chancellor professor Dr Syed Humayun Akhtar.

"The amount of carbon in the world is increasing every day and the amount of carbon dioxide has been increasing since the industrial revolution. If the rate at which the amount of carbon is increasing continues, it will have a negative impact on humanity. To reduce the amount of carbon, we need to increase the amount of afforestation. The loss of balance of nature for a better life is causing long-term damage, which is a serious threat to future generations". He added.

Enam Ul Haque, chairman of Wild Team and director of Aranyak Foundation, a Bangla Academy Literary Award-winner and a bird expert said, "The main threat to a habitable environment for humans is the increasing amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Currently, forests cover about a third of the world's land. Forests and nature must be saved to conserve the environment, disaster and biodiversity."

He emphasised on increasing forest land and protecting and expanding the Sundarbans