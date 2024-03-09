Orion Pharma organizes Raffle Draw for doctors' poetry writing  competition 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Orion Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company of the country, organized a self composed Bangla poetry writing competition for doctors on the occasion of  International Mother Language Day 2024.

Around 2000 doctors from all over the  country participated the event.

Among them, 5 lucky winners were selected through  a raffle draw held on 6th March 2024 at Orion House. Prof. Dr. Sehereen F. Siddiqua,  Head of the Department of Gynae & Obs., Anwer Khan Modern Medical College &  Hospital, Mrs. Arzuda Karim, Director, ORION; Mrs. Zareen Karim, Managing  Director of Orion Pharma, Mr. S. M. Noor Hossain, Executive Director, Sales and  Marketing and other senior officials of the company were present on the occasion.

Orion Pharma

