Orion Pharma organizes Raffle Draw for doctors' poetry writing  competition 

Orion Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company of the country, organized a self composed Bangla poetry writing competition for doctors on the occasion of International Mother Language Day 2024.

Around 2000 doctors from all over the country participated the event.

Among them, 5 lucky winners were selected through a raffle draw held on 6th March 2024 at Orion House. Prof. Dr. Sehereen F. Siddiqua, Head of the Department of Gynae & Obs., Anwer Khan Modern Medical College & Hospital, Mrs. Arzuda Karim, Director, ORION; Mrs. Zareen Karim, Managing Director of Orion Pharma, Mr. S. M. Noor Hossain, Executive Director, Sales and Marketing and other senior officials of the company were present on the occasion.