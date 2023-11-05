Orion Pharma offers scholarship to poor medical students

Arzuda Karim, Company Director and Trustee of Orion Pharma Welfare Trust, presided over the event attended by Managing Director of Orion Pharma Ltd Zareen Karim, Executive Director SM Noor Hossain and other senior officials of the company. PHOTO: COURTESY
Orion Pharma Ltd has awarded the "Orion Pharma Medical Scholarship" to selected five medical students as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The scholarship was awarded to the poor and meritorious students at a ceremony held at Orion House in the capital on 4 November. 

Arzuda Karim, Company Director and Trustee of Orion Pharma Welfare Trust, presided over the event attended by Managing Director of Orion Pharma Ltd Zareen Karim, Executive Director SM Noor Hossain and other senior officials of the company.

Arzuda Karim said, "We want to develop a service-friendly health sector. We hope that this scholarship will help prepare some doctors to provide healthcare services to people with sincerity."

"Let doctors prove that we are good as people and good as doctors through sincere service. We are committed to continuing this scholarship in the future to produce good doctors," Arzuda added.

Medical students along with their parents from different parts of the country attended this auspicious programme and showed heartfelt gratitude to Orion Pharma Management for this effort.

Orion Pharma consistently expresses its appreciation for aspiring physicians who have been admitted to various medical schools to serve humanity by alleviating suffering.

Every year it gives scholarships to five such poor but meritorious medical students who cannot afford the exorbitant cost of medical education. 

Managing Director of Orion Pharma Ltd Zareen Karim said, "Orion Pharma believes that it is just as important to create doctors as it is to produce medicines. That is why we offer scholarships to medical students. We hope that these scholarships will help students develop into good doctors."

Students from all years (1st to 5th) of government medical colleges are eligible to apply for the scholarship. Five finalists are selected through a lottery after multiple rounds of screening.

 

