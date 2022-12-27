Orion Pharma holds strategic meeting for 2023

TBS Report
27 December, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 08:59 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Orion Pharma Limited, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the country, held its "Strategic Meeting for 2023" on Sunday (25 December) at Brac CDM, Savar.

The meeting was attended by all regional sales managers of the company along with other departmental heads, reads a press release.

Orion Pharma Managing Director Zareen Karim inaugurated the conference and made her address focusing on ethical marketing practices.

Executive Director, Sales & Marketing SM Noor Hossain discussed the expected market scenario in 2023 & narrated strategies for Orion Pharma to cope with the market.

The AVP of Marketing discussed on market opportunities of different products.

The VP of Sales focused mainly on the roles of the manager of a sales team to keep the team vibrant and successful.

At the end of the meeting, the attendees participated in different sports events and cultural programs and filled them with vigour and energy to start a fresh journey in 2023.

