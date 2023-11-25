Orion Pharma awards 5 doctors for winning Cricket World Cup quiz contest

Orion Pharma awards the winners of ICC MEN’S Cricket World Cup 2023 quiz contest at Orion House on Saturday (25 November). Photo: Courtesy

Orion Pharma Limited, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the country, has awarded five doctors who won the ICC MEN'S Cricket World Cup 2023 quiz contest.

The winners have been selected through a raffle draw held on Saturday at Orion House.

Around 5600 registered doctors participated in this competition, among them, 750 answered the quiz correctly.

Apart from manufacturing medicines, Orion Pharma also encourages outdoor sports for overall development of the healthcare status of the people. In continuation of this, Orion Pharma organised the quiz competition for doctors on World Cup Cricket Tournament.

Eminent doctor and past President of Bangladesh Society of Medicine Prof Dr Md Billal Alam, cricket commentator Shamim Ashraf Chowdhury, Managing Director of Orion Pharma Zareen Karim, Executive Director SM Noor Hossain and other officials of the company were present in this raffle draw event.

Zareen Karim, managing director of Orion Pharma, said, "It is a pleasure to see so many doctors have participated in this quiz competition even though they are very busy. They are working relentlessly to ensure a better life for the people.''

Eminent doctor and former president of Bangladesh Society of Medicine Prof Dr Md Billal Alam said reaching out to doctors through a quiz competition for doctors is a great thing.

Cricket commentator Shamim Ashraf Chowdhury said, "Sponsors are available in cricket. But in other sports, especially women's sports, it is less prevalent. So we expect the corporate sector to look at them.

The winners of the contest are Dr Md Ehsanul Islam Durrany, Dr Nazmus Saydat Pavel, Dr Mili Akter Barna, Dr Taslima Akter and Dr Eva Parvine.