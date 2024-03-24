Orion home appliances limited business conference at Cox's Bazar

The business conference of Orion Home Appliances Limited, one of the top Bangladeshi brands, was held in Cox's Bazar. About 200 businessmen from all over the country participated in the conference held on "The Cox Today" last Tuesday afternoon.

Among them were the board members, exclusive distributors and senior executives of Orion Home Appliances Limited.

The conference expressed determination to rise to the top by meeting the challenges of the electronics business. Managing Director Salman Obaidul Karim, Executive Director Retired Lieutenant General Sabbir Ahmed addressed the conference organised by Orion Home Appliances Limited.

At that time, Chief Marketing Officer of the organisation Md Abu Tariq Zia Chowdhury, Chief Finance Officer Md Habibur Rahman FCA, Head of Sales Md Mosharraf Hossain Rajib and Head of Sales Mizanur Rahman etc. were present.

In this event, electronics product traders from different parts came to Cox's Bazar. On their arrival, the five-star hotel The Cox today turned into a festival.

On the occasion of the conference, the entire hotel premises were decorated with colourful banners and huge well-decorated pylons.

The conference awarded the best area managers and distributors of Orion Home Appliances Limited in different regions.

At the end of the program there was a wonderful cultural program.