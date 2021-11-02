Orion Group to get syndicate loan for coal-based power generation

Corporates

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 08:02 pm

Orion Group will get a syndicate loan of Tk7,497 crore for implementing a 635-megawatt environment friendly Ultra Super Critical Power Plant at Gazaria in Munshiganj.

Agrani Bank Limited is acting as the lead arranger and agent bank for raising the fund. State-owned Janata Bank will finance in the project, said a press release.  

To this effect, Orion Power Unit-2 Dhaka Limited, Agrani Bank and Janata Bank signed "Syndication Project Loan Facility Agreement" on 1 November. 

Orion Power Unit-2 Dhaka Limited is implementing the power plant for a period of 25 years.

Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul-Islam, Janata Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad, Orion Group Chairman Mohammad Obaidul Karim and Managing Director Salman Obaidul Karim were present among others in the signing ceremony.

