Orientation of Summer 2022 held at IUB

The orientation programme of Summer 2022 of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) was held on 21 May.

Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) member Prof Abu Taher was present on the occasion as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Prominent fiction writer and associate editor of Prothom Alo Anisul Haque was present as special guest.

Professor Abu Taher said that today's world is very competitive and rapidly changing. Moreover, this century is a century of information, knowledge and technology. So in order to survive in this century as well as for stability you need to be aware of the rapid changes in different sectors. You should update your knowledge and skills through life long learning and research and adopt the right action plan and strategy to tackle any challenge in the workplace as you move forward in today's techno-knowledge based society.

Addressing the newcomers, Anisul Haque said, "Anyone who asks to take drugs is not a friend. Not taking drugs is modernity, not taking drugs is smartness." There is no point in experiencing burning hands with fire, so he urged everyone to abstain from drugs even if it is a hobby.

IUB Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, Registrar, Deans of various schools spoke on the occasion.

Heads of different departments, teachers and officials were present at the time.