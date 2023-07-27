Orientation program for Summer'23 Batch at CUB

Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) has held a grand Orientation Program for the newly enrolled students of the Summer'23 Batch at its city campus in the Pragati Sarani area. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of fresh minds, eager to embark on their educational journey with CUB.

The prestigious occasion was graced by the presence of Md. Akbar Hassan, the CEO and managing director of BRIDDHI, served as the Chief Guest for the event. Speaking at the event, Md. Akbar Hassan congratulated the new students on their admission to CUB, encouraging them to shape their dreams into reality through perseverance and dedication.

Among the notable guests, Naimul Hasan, Director of Rehab, represented the School of Science. While Arup Gosh, managing director, Event and Activation Department of Prothom Alo, represented the School of Liberal Arts. Mr. G M Kamrul Hassan, the CEO of NextGen Group and Former CEO of Igloo, represented the School of Business.

They delivered inspiring speeches to the students, encouraging them to aim high and excel in their chosen fields.

Professor H. M. Jahirul Haque, the esteemed Vice-Chancellor of CUB, also addressed the students, emphasizing the commitment to academic excellence and holistic development. He assured the students that CUB would be their constant support in their pursuit of knowledge and personal growth. The esteemed guests who graced the occasion with their insightful speeches were Dr. Ridhwanul Haq, Professor of IBA at Dhaka University, and Professor Zahurul Alam, Dean of the School of Business at CUB.

The program was also enriched by the presence of Mohammad Afijur Rahman, director of the Students Affairs and Marketing-Admission Department, and Lamia Selim, Head of External Affairs and Partnership at CUB.

The program further received the honor of distinguished personalities, including A S M G Faruk, Joint Registrar of CUB, Professor S. M. Arifuzzaman, Head of School of Business, and various faculty members from different departments, along with the new batch of enthusiastic students and staff.

The program featured motivational speeches, cultural performances, and a captivating video profile showcasing the accomplishments and values of CUB.

The students were introduced to the unparalleled specializations offered at CUB, including Bachelor's degrees in Shipping and Maritime Science (SMS), BBA, CSE, EEE, LL.B, English, and Media Communication & Journalism, along with postgraduate degrees including Masters' in Maritime Transportation & Logistics (MTL), MBA, and Executive MBA.

The orientation program provided an ideal platform for the new students to interact with the esteemed faculty members and understand the ethos and values of CUB. It also offered a glimpse of the vibrant campus life and the numerous extracurricular activities that await them at CUB.

The event was commemorated with a cake-cutting ceremony which included active participation and applause from all the members and guests who were present at the event.