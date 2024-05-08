Orientation of newly appointed sub-assistant engineers, branch officers of Water Development Board held

The orientation programme of 15 newly appointed deputy assistant engineers, branch officers (mechanical/electrical) of Bangladesh Water Development Board was held on Wednesday (8 May).

Engineer AKM Tahmidul Islam, additional director general (western region) of Bangladesh Water Development Board attended the programme as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Additionally, Kazi Nazrul Islam, additional director general (finance) and joint secretary of the government, along with Md Enayet Ullah, additional director general (eastern region), and Md. Zahirul Islam, additional director general (planning, design, and research), spoke as special guests.

Senior officers and officials from various levels of the board were also present at the orientation ceremony.

