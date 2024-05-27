'Ore Bihongo Mor' unveiled at Nagasaki Peace Park

The sculpture named 'Ore Bihongo Mor' is to be unveiled on 28 May, 2024 at Nagasaki Peace Park, Japan.

The sculpture was designed by architect Anindya Pandit, who also works as an architect at Studio Varmine and Assistant Professor (Adjunct) at Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST).

'Ore Bihongo Mor' has been designed in the shape of a mourning badge, and it commemorates the people who lost their lives due to the atomic bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima in 1945. At the top corner sits a white bird that symbolises the peaceful and anti-war sentiment the park embodies.

"Bangladesh and Japan have always had a good relationship. Through this structure, Bangladesh is commemorating an international historic event and wants to convey this message," commented architect Anindya Pandit.

Honourable individuals from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works also attended the unveiling ceremony including, R A M Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, Minister; Mohammad Nabirul Islam, Secretary; Md Hamidur Rahman Khan, Additional Secretary.

Other nations holding positive ties with Japan, such as Poland, have also set up

monuments in the park in the past. The Nagasaki Peace Park was built in memory of the atomic bomb attack in 1945. It is located in Nagasaki city, near ground zero of the bombing.