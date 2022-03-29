“The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rossete” conferred by the Government of Japan to Matiur Rahman

“The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rossete” was conferred by the Government of Japan to Matiur Rahman. Photo: Courtesy

"The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rossete" was conferred by the Government of Japan to Matiur Rahman on 28 March at the official residence of H.E. ITO Naoki, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh in recognition of his great contribution to strengthening economic relations between Japan and Bangladesh, read a press release.

At the ceremony, Ambassador ITO expressed his sincere appreciation to Rahman for longstanding contribution to promoting economic relations between Japan and Bangladesh. "I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations to Matiur Rahman. Rahman's achievements and contributions to Japan-Bangladesh relations are remarkable. I am particularly pleased that we are able to celebrate Rahman's conferment in the year of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh.", said Ambassador ITO.

Matiur Rahman is one of the founder of Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JBCCI), and as the first chairman of JBCCI. Photo: Courtesy

Matiur Rahman is one of the founders of Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JBCCI), and as the first chairman of JBCCI, he greatly contributed to promoting the investment of Japanese companies in Bangladesh. He also made significant efforts to improve the business environment for Japanese companies and built strong economic partnership between the two countries. Thanks to his sincere dedication as the JBCCI Board Member and advisor even after the retirement of the Chairman, the total number of JBCCI members has expanded to 254 Japanese and Bangladesh firms today.

On 29 April 2021, the Government of Japan decided to confer the decoration on Rahman. He received the decoration from the Government of Japan as the first Bangladeshi businessman.