Orange Corners launched in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
23 February, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 12:20 pm

Related News

Orange Corners launched in Bangladesh

Press Release
23 February, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 12:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Orange Corners (OC), an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, launched its Bangladesh hub recently on the heels of the 8th Social Business Youth Summit.

The hybrid event was co-hosted by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands, YY Ventures, BYLC Ventures, SAJIDA Foundation, and DBL Group, reads a press release.

With a strong presence in Africa and the Middle East, Orange Corners has launched in its first Asian Country, Bangladesh. This initiative will provide aspiring Bangladeshi entrepreneurs, aged 18-35, with skills, funding, and resources to start and grow sustainable businesses – specifically ones that contribute to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and address the local challenges of Bangladesh.

In the interest of gender equality and unemployment reduction, partnerships will be leveraged with government agencies, the private sector, universities, and knowledge institutes to support and strengthen the local entrepreneurial ecosystem. The programme is anticipated to result in the development of soft and technical skills and increased access to finance, benefitting around 1,500 youth directly and 16,000 youth indirectly in Bangladesh. 

YY Ventures, BYLC Ventures, SAJIDA Foundation, and DBL Group will all serve as local partners for the Orange Corners programme in Bangladesh. Orange Corners Bangladesh will launch its spaces in two locations at Impact Hub Dhaka and BYLC Ventures soon.  

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Moderating the event were Sadia Hossain, chief operating officer, YY Ventures, and Mike Sips, Youth Employment and Youth Entrepreneurship advisor, Netherlands Enterprise Agency.

Tahsinah Ahmed, executive director, Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC); Shazeeb M Khairul Islam, founder and managing director, YY Ventures; Muhymin Chowdhury, director, Impact Investments, Partnerships and Communications, SAJIDA Foundation; and Jakaria Chowdhury, head of Treasury, DBL Group, all delivered remarks.

Regarding the programme, Shazeeb M Khairul Islam, founder and managing director of YY Ventures, and Secretary of the Board, Orange Corners Bangladesh said, "I hope the 100+ enterprises to be supported through this program will leverage this opportunity to build their capacity through increased access to skills, funding, and resources, and improve the lives of at least a million Bangladeshi people in the next 5 years. Together with our partners in this program, we look forward to creating an inclusive and equitable entrepreneurship ecosystem in Bangladesh."

The Orange Corners logo was unveiled in the presence of 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dhaka Thijs Woudstra and André van Ommeren, Member of the Board, International Programmes, Netherlands Enterprise Agency.

In a message regarding the initiative, Anne van Leeuwen, ambassador of the Netherlands in Bangladesh said, "Entrepreneurship contributes to innovation and reduction of unemployment. The Netherlands stands ready to assist young Bangladeshis in their entrepreneurial journey through the Orange Corners programme."

Netherlands / programme / Orange Corners

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

4h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

4h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

5h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

4h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

16h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

5h | TBS Stories
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business