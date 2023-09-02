Optimizely opens new office in Dhaka

Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, on Saturday announced the expansion of its global footprint with the opening of a new office in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The new office location, which has now officially opened its doors, is situated at Gulshan Centre Point and boasts a sprawling space that will be home to over 230 Optimizely employees. Local employees will support the organization in areas including innovation, customer success and strong functional support in finance, IT, HR, and more.

"We are thrilled to have a more visible presence in the Dhaka region and invite our growing number of local Optimizely employees to this brand-new office," said Laura Thiele, chief people officer at Optimizely.

"The opening of this new office reflects our commitment to investing in talent and providing our employees with a space that promotes inclusion and collaboration. We look forward to continuing to expand our global presence in order to better serve our customers worldwide," she added.

With the establishment of the Dhaka office, Optimizely now has 19 offices, spanning 11 countries worldwide.

