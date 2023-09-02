Optimizely opens new office in Dhaka

Corporates

Press Release
02 September, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 03:09 pm

Optimizely opens new office in Dhaka

The new space will be home to over 230 Optimizely employees, focusing on customer and functional support.

Press Release
02 September, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 03:09 pm
Optimizely opens new office in Dhaka

Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, on Saturday announced the expansion of its global footprint with the opening of a new office in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The new office location, which has now officially opened its doors, is situated at Gulshan Centre Point and boasts a sprawling space that will be home to over 230 Optimizely employees. Local employees will support the organization in areas including innovation, customer success and strong functional support in finance, IT, HR, and more. 

"We are thrilled to have a more visible presence in the Dhaka region and invite our growing number of local Optimizely employees to this brand-new office," said Laura Thiele, chief people officer at Optimizely.

"The opening of this new office reflects our commitment to investing in talent and providing our employees with a space that promotes inclusion and collaboration. We look forward to continuing to expand our global presence in order to better serve our customers worldwide," she added. 

With the establishment of the Dhaka office, Optimizely now has 19 offices, spanning 11 countries worldwide.

To learn more about Optimizely and see open positions, visit: https://www.optimizely.com/company/

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

Bringing nostalgia to life: Aresrora DW21 bluetooth vintage style speaker

47m | Brands
Photo: Collected

The multi-fx processors to fix your guitar tone

1h | Brands
Carnival Cruise is getting ready for launch next week. Photo: Courtesy

Carnival Cruise: A brand-new launch cum ferry that will save travel time

3h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

2h | TBS Today
India launches rocket to sun

India launches rocket to sun

2h | TBS World
Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

2h | TBS SPORTS
Proggyan testing lunar surface in south pole

Proggyan testing lunar surface in south pole

2h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni