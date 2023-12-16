Opportunity to win motorcycle by recharging highest 30-day GP packs from bKash

Corporates

Press Release
16 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 06:32 pm

Related News

Opportunity to win motorcycle by recharging highest 30-day GP packs from bKash

Every day, top 3 rechargers getting smartphone coupons worth Tk 20,000

Press Release
16 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 06:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A customer can win a bike coupon worth Tk 140,000 by recharging the highest amount of '30-day packages' to any Grameenphone (prepaid & postpaid) number from bKash.

Besides, every day, the top 3 '30-day packages' recharging bKash customers are receiving smartphone coupons worth Tk 20,000. The 'Dhamaka Offer on 30 Days Pack' campaign will run till 20th December 2023.

The top recharging customer throughout the week will get the bike coupon at the end of the offer. During the campaign period, a customer can win a smartphone coupon once. All the coupons will be valid for 29 days after receiving it.

Mobile recharge using the app or USSD code *247# is one of the most popular services of bKash, country's largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider. The country's top telecom operator Grameenphone has been connected with this service since the beginning to allow customers to recharge their phones easily and conveniently. To make customers' experience more exciting, bKash launched the weeklong campaign. To know more visit -https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/dhamaka-offer-on-30-days-pack

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

2h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

2h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Alpona: The journey of a thousand-year-old art form

11h | Panorama
The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Houthi attacks on Israel-bound ships continue

Houthi attacks on Israel-bound ships continue

2h | TBS World
“Banking sector must be freed from political influence”- Syed Mahbubur Rahman

“Banking sector must be freed from political influence”- Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1h | TBS Programs
Will Ukraine join the EU?

Will Ukraine join the EU?

22m | TBS World
Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

6h | TBS Stories