Opportunity to win motorcycle by recharging highest 30-day GP packs from bKash

A customer can win a bike coupon worth Tk 140,000 by recharging the highest amount of '30-day packages' to any Grameenphone (prepaid & postpaid) number from bKash.

Besides, every day, the top 3 '30-day packages' recharging bKash customers are receiving smartphone coupons worth Tk 20,000. The 'Dhamaka Offer on 30 Days Pack' campaign will run till 20th December 2023.

The top recharging customer throughout the week will get the bike coupon at the end of the offer. During the campaign period, a customer can win a smartphone coupon once. All the coupons will be valid for 29 days after receiving it.

Mobile recharge using the app or USSD code *247# is one of the most popular services of bKash, country's largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider. The country's top telecom operator Grameenphone has been connected with this service since the beginning to allow customers to recharge their phones easily and conveniently. To make customers' experience more exciting, bKash launched the weeklong campaign. To know more visit -https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/dhamaka-offer-on-30-days-pack