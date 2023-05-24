Opportunities of Artemia biomass marketing in Bangladesh held at CSS Ava center in Khulna

A workshop on opportunities of Artemia biomass marketing in Bangladesh organised by the USAID funded Feed the Future Bangladesh Aquaculture Activity and EU funded Artemia4Bangladesh project of WorldFish was held at the CSS Ava center in Khulna on Wednesday (24 May).

In recent study findings suggest that Artemia can be useful for nutrition enrichment and Artemia is a model species for scientific research Noted by Prof Golam Sarwar, chairman, FMRT, Khulna University.

Hadiuzzaman, senior assistant director of DoF, Undoubtedly Artemia can be used as live feed for Shrimp and prawn culture. He thanked WorldFish for doing this research and development work.

Dr Meezanur Rahman, technical team lead of WorldFish, presented brief ideas about Artemia culture, progress, objective of the project and technical notes for the workshop.

Artemia biomass are now used as live/frozen feed for shrimp post-larvae, shrimp juvenile, shrimp broodstock, fish and shrimp grow out ponds. Abul Hossain Shabuj, senior market specialist of WorldFish noted potential buyers and Artemia business model.

Dr Shamsul Kabir, deputy chief of party, WorldFish reemphasized the use and importance of locally produce Artemia biomass in Bangladesh and need to emphasize on Artemia marketing in Bangladesh.

Md Emdad Hossain, senior programme manager of WorldFish and ZOR team noted that we need more Artemia biomass marketing workshop/training in future in this region to promote pond culture Artemia.

Dr Rafiqul islam, coordinator, FAO said Artemia has immense possibility to contribute in the economy of Bangladesh and if it applying in the shrimp and prawn grow out farms which will be helpful.

Md Tofazuddin Ahamed, aquaculture specialist, Bangladesh Shrimp and Fish Foundation, said Artemia should be used as live feed for carnivorous fish species in Bangladesh.

DOF, Universities, BFRI, FAO, hatchery owner, shrimp farmer, nurserer and hatchery consultants were participated in the workshop from Khulna and Barishal division.