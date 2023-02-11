OPPO rolls out new addition 'OPPO A77'

OPPO rolls out new addition &#039;OPPO A77&#039;

Smart device brand OPPO has unveiled its latest addition – OPPO A77. 

Premium features include OPPO Glow Flat-Edge Design, 33W SUPERVOOC charging, Ultra-Linear Stereo Speaker and up to 8GB RAM expansion, reads a press release.

The device will be available at all OPPO stores from 9 February.

Damon Yang, managing director of OPPO Bangladesh authorised exclusive distributor said, "OPPO is committed to elevating lifestyles by incorporating innovation and technology, offering best-in-class devices to our customers. Be it in terms of looks or performance, we keep no stone unturned in providing an enhanced experience. OPPO A77 is yet another example of this very commitment."

The smartphone is available in two colours including sky blue and sunset orange.

