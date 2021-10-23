OPPO organises workshop on mobile journalism for budding journalists

The leading global smart device brand OPPO organised a workshop on 'Mobile Journalism' on Saturday with a view to developing the excellence of journalism and encouraging young minds who want to pursue this profession.

Mobile journalism is gradually turning into a popular medium for speaking up against social incongruities and portraying public concerns. Even in our country, many young people who want to be journalists are using their smartphones or digital devices to carry on journalistic endeavors. To inspire these young people and enlighten them about the basics of mobile journalism, OPPO has organised this workshop.

Jamil Khan, Assistant Professor of ULAB, conducted the workshop. He shed light on ins and outs of mobile journalism, which are expected to whet the participants' appetite further and explore mobile journalism through their smartphones. Journalists and students having different backgrounds attended the workshop. High officials from OPPO were also present at the workshop.

Zinnina Sharmin, a student who took part in the workshop, shared, "I have always been eager about journalism as it's possible to do something for the welfare of people through this. After attending this workshop, I have got to know a lot about how I can do journalism even by using my smartphone. This has been very enlightening."

Taskin Al Anas, Country PR and Communication Manager of OPPO Bangladesh, said, "Journalism is no more limited to broadsheet and cameras. Anyone can do his/her bit as a journalist with the help of their smartphones. To inspire people more about mobile journalism and help them gather in-depth knowledge about it, OPPO has arranged this workshop on mobile journalism. OPPO wants to contribute to the development of mobile journalism scene in this country."

Md. Mustakimbillah Shad, Media and Digital Marketing Manager, OPPO Bangladesh, said, "Mobile journalism is taking a new turn in our country. In such a backdrop, OPPO Bangladesh has brought in Reno 6 from its Reno Series which comes packed with phenomenal features and specifications. With the help of top-notch camera features in Reno 6, people can easily do mobile journalism."

After receiving huge response from this workshop, OPPO is more inspired to organize such workshops in future as well. In the coming days, OPPO will conduct this kind of workshop throughout the country.