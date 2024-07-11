OPPO leads Bangladesh’s smartphone AI era by launching Reno12 Series

As dawn breaks on the future of Bangladesh, global smartphone leader OPPO unveils a masterpiece that steps boldly into the realm of artificial intelligence. The latest marvel from OPPO, the Reno12 Series, promises to paint the future with its AI strokes and exceptional imaging technology. The smartphone was launched at a glorious event in the capital's International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Wednesday in presence of various stakeholders.

Prepare to turn ordinary moments into extraordinary as OPPO launches the Reno12 Series for Bangladeshi users. With OPPO's commitment to democratizing AI for all users, the launch of this phone signifies a new era of technological brilliance for Bangladesh. This elegant phone packs powerful AI and head-turning imaging technology all in one.

With a suite of advanced AI capabilities, users stay in complete control of the phone's photography department. Imagine a perfect group selfie ruined by a passerby—Reno12 Series AI Eraser can remove unwanted objects with clicks, making you the go-to photographer at any party or vacation. Capture perfect, clutter-free photos that are ready for social media.

The AI Magic Studio feature lets you open your eyes in photos where they were closed. If you want to add a friend or baby to a photo where they are missing, the AI Mapping feature makes it easy.

OPPO's self-developed AI LinkBoost full-link network data transmission engine combines intelligent network selection and other technologies to improve weak signals, network congestion, and stuttering problems. Seamlessly switch data networks in WiFi dead zones at home, the office, shopping malls, and more. Enjoy fast signal recovery in elevators, providing stable signals when entering and exiting.

BeaconLink ensures you can make voice calls even when there's no mobile signal.

Think of a strong, durable phone, and the OPPO Reno12 Series is what comes to mind. The ergonomic grip makes a dazzling impression, while the All-Around Armor protection provides unparalleled toughness against accidental drops. A super-strong frame offers dependable cushioning.

Water resistance certification adds confidence in the phone's durability, and Splash Touch keeps your screen responsive even when your hands are wet.

OPPO promises a longer-running, prolonged lifespan for the Reno12 F's 5000 mAh Large Battery with 45W SUPERVOOC. For an impressive four years, users will enjoy a worry-free experience, with the battery maintaining high levels of safety. Moreover, the phone is designed to deliver a smooth experience straight out of the box, up to 50 months of usage. Its 50-month Fluency Protection gives users a "new phone" feels with incredible smoothness.

Damon Yang, Managing Director of OPPO authorized exclusive distributor, said, "OPPO's industry-leading technology is bringing radical change in how users interact with their phones. We have pioneered innovations with the belief that smartphones are the most important personal AI devices. With the debut of the OPPO Reno12 Series, we aim to continue bringing powerful AI capabilities into users' lives and unleash Inspiration Ahead."

Bangladeshi users can look forward to experiencing inspiring innovations of the OPPO Reno12 Series with these offerings: Reno12 F (8GB+256GB) @34,990 BDT, Reno12 F 5G (12GB+256GB) @42,990 BDT, Reno12 (12GB+512GB) @59,990 BDT. Enthusiasts and prospective buyers can learn more about the OPPO Reno12 Series by visiting the official OPPO Bangladesh Facebook page.

Customers can pre-order the amazing OPPO Reno12 F (8GB+256GB) from 10th July to 17th July, with availability in the market from 18th July. Pre-order customers can win exclusive IoT devices through a lottery, receive a free two-year warranty worth 799 Taka, enjoy one year of free screen protection worth 1299 Taka, and purchase through EMI options up to 30 months in 30 banks. Additionally, in SWAP, they can exchange their phones with an extra cash offer of 5000 Taka.