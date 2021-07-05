OPPO launches ‘Trusty Rusty’ campaign to remember trustworthy companion

OPPO, one of the leading smart device brands, has launched an innovative activity styled as 'Trusty Rusty' for its users and fans.

Under this campaign, the users will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to remember the most trustworthy person in their journey of life and share his or her (trustworthy person) happy moments, reads a press release.

Despite the countrywide lockdown, everyone is ramping up to celebrate the upcoming Eid. To make this Eid all the more exhilarating for O fans, OPPO has recently kicked off the 'Trusty Rusty' activity which is basically a treat to the smartphone users in the sense that it will give them a chance to share their most trustworthy person's happy moments captured in pictures. In this way they can express their gratitude to the person they count on most.

The module of the activity is very simple. Just share your most trustworthy person's happy moments' picture along with the reason why the person is trustworthy to you in the comment box with OPPO on Facebook.

The participants have to tag the person he or she trusts most and share the post in public as well. While sharing the post, use the hashtag - #OPPOTrustworthiness #OPPOEidHappiness.

To make this activity all the more rewarding for smartphone users, there will be exciting prizes for the winners. The most beautiful trustworthy reason will be selected as winner while top 3 winners will be rewarded true wireless earphones 'OPPO Enco W11' as gifts.

Apart from this, OPPO has recently offered discount on its smartphone F19 Pro and TWS OPPO Enco W11. The buyers can now purchase OPPO F19 Pro at a discount of BDT 2,000 and OPPO Enco W11 at a discount of Tk1,000.

This is your chance to make this Eid your own by opting for Eid happiness with OPPO trustworthiness.

Turn this Eid into an experience that will do down in your memoirs with OPPO by sharing your most trustworthy person's cheerful moments and availing of the lucrative offers.