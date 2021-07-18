OPPO launches Renovators 2021 Emerging Artists Project to foster youths' creative dreams

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 09:11 pm

OPPO launches Renovators 2021 Emerging Artists Project to foster youths&#039; creative dreams

Global smart device brand OPPO officially launched OPPO Renovators 2021, the third iteration of its Emerging Artists Project, recently. 

OPPO Renovators 2021 also aims to serve as a platform for young creators to boldly imagine the future with art and technology, reads a press release. 

With the Renovators programme rolling out worldwide, OPPO will build an active community through which emerging artists can seek guidance and inspiration from renowned artists, showcase their work on international platforms, and have access to once-in-a-lifetime career opportunities.

As the programme's brand initiator, William Liu, vice president and president of Global Marketing at OPPO, said, "OPPO has always believed in the power of the young generation and wants the world to witness the brilliance of creative young artists. The next inspiration that changes the world could come from the youth of today, and we want to do all within our power to spur this creative thinking."

Under the theme of Light, OPPO Renovators 2021 includes two professional contest categories – ART TECH and ART TOY – as well as a Portrait Capture category targeted at creative enthusiasts. In the ART TECH category, young artists can freely explore the fusion of technology and art; in the ART TOY category, artists are invited to imagine their own take on OPPO's mascot, Ollie, in the form of a collectible designer toy; and in the Portrait Capture category, entrants can submit their own captivating human stories as told through portrait images or videos.

