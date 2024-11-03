Oppo celebrates tenth anniversary in Bangladesh with O Fans festival

Emphasising celebration and appreciation, OPPO, a leading global technology brand, is excited to announce its SUPER OFFER as part of the 'O Fans Festival' to celebrate its 10th anniversary in Bangladesh.

The festival theme, "SUPER OFFER," highlights unforgettable experiences for its dedicated fans through exclusive prizes and substantial super discounts on selected devices.

In this grand celebration, OPPO has unveiled the most significant super price discounts in its history in Bangladesh, alongside an enticing range of guaranteed gifts. Customers purchasing the OPPO Reno12 F 5G will enjoy the discount.

Customers can also expect guaranteed gifts such as the OPPO A3 Series Combo Box and the OPPO Reno12 Enco Gift Box. This exciting array of offers enhances the celebratory spirit of the O Fans Festival, ensuring that fans have a memorable experience as they join in the festivities.

Damon Yang, Managing Director of OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor, stated, "Our fans continually inspire us to reach new heights in performance and innovation. The O Fans Festival offers our fans lucrative prizes and discounts, infusing a celebratory super spirit into our 10th anniversary in Bangladesh."