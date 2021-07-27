OPPO brings in cutting-edge flash charging technology

Corporates

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 07:58 pm

Related News

OPPO brings in cutting-edge flash charging technology

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 07:58 pm
OPPO brings in cutting-edge flash charging technology

Global smart device brand OPPO unveiled the development of its Flash Charge technology solution. 

The development was unveiled at the event titled "What's Next for Flash Charging?" OPPO Flash Charge Open Day, reads a press release.

"OPPO's development of its VOOC Flash Charge technology is based on innovation across an entire fast charging system that encompasses the charging adapter, charging cable, PMIC, battery and more," said Jeff Zhang, chief scientist of OPPO VOOC Flash Charge. 

"Whether people choose wireless or wired charging, VOOC Flash Charge technology is now capable of meeting a wide range of needs when it comes to charging electronic devices, even in the most extreme circumstances," he added.

OPPO has introduced a five-fold safety protection system to improve safety in VOOC Flash Charge technology, and has been exploring how new materials, AI algorithms, charging architectures and other factors can be used to deliver further innovations. 

Designed to keep the charging speed within the safest possible range, the technology adjusts the charging current based on intelligent detection of different charging scenarios. This can also help to reduce the occurrence of unusual battery aging, allowing users to enjoy optimal battery life for a longer period of time. 

Moreover, the charging speed can be increased according to specific situations. In the case of 65W SuperVOOC, it is capable of increasing the speed by around 20%, enabling a 4500mAh battery to be fully charged in 30 minutes when needed. It also supports extreme charging. It is difficult to charge a lithium-ion battery in very cold environments, where forcing the battery to charge may even cause it to short circuit. OPPO's ultra-low temperature charging solution uses smart algorithms to determine the optimal charging temperature of the battery and increase the temperature before charging begins. Test results show that the battery is capable of increasing in temperature from -20℃ to 10℃ in just tens of seconds, allowing the battery to be charged as normal.  

OPPO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

5
Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case
Crime

Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing