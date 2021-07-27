OPPO brings in cutting-edge flash charging technology

Global smart device brand OPPO unveiled the development of its Flash Charge technology solution.

The development was unveiled at the event titled "What's Next for Flash Charging?" OPPO Flash Charge Open Day, reads a press release.

"OPPO's development of its VOOC Flash Charge technology is based on innovation across an entire fast charging system that encompasses the charging adapter, charging cable, PMIC, battery and more," said Jeff Zhang, chief scientist of OPPO VOOC Flash Charge.

"Whether people choose wireless or wired charging, VOOC Flash Charge technology is now capable of meeting a wide range of needs when it comes to charging electronic devices, even in the most extreme circumstances," he added.

OPPO has introduced a five-fold safety protection system to improve safety in VOOC Flash Charge technology, and has been exploring how new materials, AI algorithms, charging architectures and other factors can be used to deliver further innovations.

Designed to keep the charging speed within the safest possible range, the technology adjusts the charging current based on intelligent detection of different charging scenarios. This can also help to reduce the occurrence of unusual battery aging, allowing users to enjoy optimal battery life for a longer period of time.

Moreover, the charging speed can be increased according to specific situations. In the case of 65W SuperVOOC, it is capable of increasing the speed by around 20%, enabling a 4500mAh battery to be fully charged in 30 minutes when needed. It also supports extreme charging. It is difficult to charge a lithium-ion battery in very cold environments, where forcing the battery to charge may even cause it to short circuit. OPPO's ultra-low temperature charging solution uses smart algorithms to determine the optimal charging temperature of the battery and increase the temperature before charging begins. Test results show that the battery is capable of increasing in temperature from -20℃ to 10℃ in just tens of seconds, allowing the battery to be charged as normal.