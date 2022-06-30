Opple launches its operation in Bangladesh

The Chinese LED light maker has been providing lighting solutions for Bangladesh since 2012

(In the middle standing) Reduanul Aziz, Head of Business Operation, Spark Infrastructure; Farid Ahmed Bhuiya, Managing Director, RP Construction; Dr. Tejkera Khanam, Chairman, RP Construction; Tanazzul Ayman, Chairman, Spark Infrastructure and Md Moinuddin Sifty, Managing Director, Spark Infrastructure. Photo: Courtesy
Opple, number one Chinese lighting solution giant, has launched its operation in Bangladesh in collaboration with Spark Infrastructure Ltd.

Both parties announced their collaboration at a local restaurant in Dhaka on Thursday, said a press release.

Tejkera Khanam, chairman, RP Construction private ltd, the mother concern of Spark Infrastructure Ltd, and Farid Ahmed Bhuiya, managing director, RP Construction private ltd, inaugurated the ceremony. Spark Infrastructure Ltd is a synchronising establishment of RP Construction (pvt) Ltd.

Tanazzul Ayman, chairman, Spark Infrastructure ltd and Moinuddin Sifty, managing director, Spark Infrastructure ltd, were also present.

Tanazzul Ayman said, "We are delighted to be able to bring Opel to Bangladesh. We are especially proud to be able to set up an Opple factory in Bangladesh. We hope to make Opple a success with everyone's cooperation."

"Opple will work hand in hand with the country in this journey towards light," Farid Ahmed Bhuiya, managing director, RP Construction private ltd, said.

Han Jingzai, GM, IBU (International Business Unit), Opple, said, "We have been providing lighting solutions for Bangladesh since 2012. But today we are finally able to set up an assembling unit in Bangladesh with Spark Infrastructure ltd." 

"I hope in future, both sides will move forward equally."

Spark Infrastructure ltd has already established an assembly plant of almost 30,000 sq ft area with the technical support of Opple to assemble the Opple Lights and other lighting fixtures in Bangladesh.

Opple's most renowned products are LED down light, LED spotlight, LED panel, LED linear indoor, LED high bay/low bay, LED waterproof, LED street light, LED floodlight, LED landscape light, LED bulb, LED high power bulb, LED batten, LED T8 Tube, LED soft strip, LED candle, LED filament, LED module, LED ceiling light etc.

The Chinese brand has operations in over 70 countries and regions in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and South Africa.  It boasts a network of over 150,000 sales outlets including 6,000 Opple franchised stores.

 

