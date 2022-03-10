Opinion poll to elect best airline launched

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 07:51 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The fortnightly travel and tourism publication the Bangladesh Monitor and the online travel agency (OTA) Triplover Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on title sponsorship to elect the best airlines operating in Bangladesh.

A frequent flyers' opinion poll titled 'Airline of the Year 2022' was launched in this regard. Under the MoU both the parties will promote the poll using their own channels. 

Dr Farhad Kamal, managing editor, the Bangladesh Monitor and Nisha Tasnim Shaikh, head of operations, Triplover inked the deal on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Airlines will be judged in 11 different categories including Best Business Class, Best Economy Class, Best In-flight Entertainment, Best In-flight Meal in Business Class, Best in-flight Meal in Economy Class, Best Regional Airline, Best Long-haul Airline, Most Favourite Frequent Flyer Programme, Best Budget Airline, Cargo Airline of the Year and Airline of the Year. 

Besides, there will be two categories for domestic airlines: Best On-time Performance and Best Domestic Airline. 

A new category – Best Airport Lounge has also been introduced this year. 

"We follow the objective of judging airline services in the eyes of their customers creating a healthy competition among the airlines to improve their service standards," said Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of the Bangladesh Monitor.

Nisha Tasnim Shaikh said, "We are directly dealing with the air travellers and airlines have plenty of scope to improve their services further to ensure customer satisfaction. We will call upon our clients to take part in the poll and help develop the airlines' service standards to and from Bangladesh."

Those who undertook minimum 4 air trips during 2021 and 2022 will be eligible for casting their votes online bangladeshmonitor.com.bd/poll2022 in favour of the preferred airlines by April 30, 2022. 

Winners will be announced and recognised at a gala ceremony to be organised in June this year.

