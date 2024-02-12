Opening Ceremony of Winter School 2024 held at UAP

12 February, 2024
The School of Business, University of Asia Pacific (UAP), and Weiden Business School, Ostbayerische Technische Hochschule (OTH), Amberg-Weiden, Germany, are jointly organizing Winter School scheduled from February 12-16, 2024. The grand inaugural ceremony was held at the Auditorium of UAP on February 12, 2024.

Prof. Dr. Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor, UAP, chaired the session, while Mr. Mahbubur Rahman, President, International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Arch. Mahbuba Haque, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, UAP; Mr. Achim Tröster, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Bangladesh; and Prof. Dr. Bernt Mayer, Dean, Weiden Business School, OTH, were present as the special guests.

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Achim Troster, said, I thank the University of Asia Pacific for establishing the first winter school. It is a great initiative. Bangladesh is a wonderful place. This country has changed a lot from what it was in 1971, during the independence war. There is a lot of great, overwhelming development going on in this country. Bangladesh is on the right track. Germany is the development partner of Bangladesh. This cooperation between the two countries will continue in the future.

ICCB President Mahbubur Rahman said, ICC was established in 1919 and makes rules and regulations for international trade, banking, shipping, etc which are approved by the United Nations.

He also said that the Winter School of University of Asia Pacific and OTH, Germany will be helpful for students of both universities to get quality education. Highlighting the importance of the world's first-class education system in the economic context of Bangladesh, the ICCB president called upon other universities in the country to adopt international standards of education.

A delegation comprising students of different nationalities and faculty members of the Amberg-Weiden School of Business, OTH, attended the program at UAP. They will partake in various academic and cultural exchanges with their cohorts from the Department of Business Administration (DBA), UAP.

This program includes joint sessions of lectures on relevant topics by the faculties of the two business schools and renowned industry experts. It may be mentioned that the upcoming Winter School is being held as part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two universities last year. The program is therefore expected to be an excellent opportunity for the two universities to forge a strong and fruitful collaboration in the academic and research arenas in the days ahead.

The delegation will visit different historical and cultural places nearby Dhaka during this time.

 

