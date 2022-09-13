Opening ceremony of 'CTO Forum Innovation Hackathon 2022' held at AIUB

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The third session of "CTO Forum Innovation Hackathon 2022" started on Monday (12 September) at the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) Campus.

Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury MP, deputy minister of education, was present as the chief guest in the event, said a press release.  

The minister praised the innovative programmes for students and said that creating a digitally developed Bangladesh is not only based on textbook knowledge, but also will develop innovative thinking and spirit.

Dr Carmen Z Lamagna, Vice-Chancellor of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), inaugural organiser, underlined the importance of industry and academia working together in her welcome address, aspiring this hackathon to be a landmark.

Prof Dr Md Sazzad Hossain, member, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, stated that the nation will not be able to keep up with the rapidly developing world of invention and technology if university students are not equipped to address creative and practical challenges.

Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, managing director, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and Additional Secretary of ICT Division, stated that this Innovation Hackathon will play an incomparable role in transforming Bangladesh into a digital hub for the world.

Honorable Vice-Chancellor of Canadian University of Bangladesh Prof. Dr. H M Zahirul Haque, Mr. Tapan Kanti Sarkar, President of the CTO Forum, Mr. Mutasim Dayan, Director of Fair Group delivered their valuable speech in the event.

Nadia Anwar, founder member, Board of Trustees of AIUB, deans, directors, head of Departments, faculty members, key officials and representatives from related organisations and students of different programmes were also attended the event.

