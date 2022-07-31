Opening ceremony of 'Bangabandhu Olympiad' held

The opening ceremony of Bangabandhu Olympiad and the launching programme of Premier Shikkhangon Debit Card was held at International Mother Language Institute, Dhaka.

Education Minister Dipu Moni attended the programme as the chief guest, reads a press release.

M Reazul Karim, Managing Director of the Premier Bank Limited; Professor Sazzad Hossain, Member at the University Grants Commission (UGC); Altaf Hossain, IDEA Project Director at the ICT Division; Abul Bashar, Executive Director at the Financial Inclusion Department of the Bangladesh Bank attended the programme as special guests.

Imrul Islam Chowdhury, Founder & CEO, Shikkhangon.com & BangabandhuOlympiad.com led the ceremony. High officials of the education board, education ministry & The Premier Bank Limited were also present at the programme.

As per the rule of the "Bangabandhu Olympiad' game, students will earn points for every right answer and redeem points with gifts from the e-commerce platform, Monarch Mart. Under the agreement, students must open a student account with "Premier Bank" to redeem points for gifts & Discount vouchers.