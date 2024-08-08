An open letter to the leaders of anti-discrimination student movement and Professor Muhammad Yunus

First, respect and salute to all those who sacrificed their lives for a new Bangladesh. Second, we want to thank and congratulate Professor Yunus for agreeing to take on the monumental task of restoring peace and security, protecting the economy and paving the way for free and fair elections, reads Farah Kabir, Executive Director of ActionAid Bangladesh's letter.

"We are writing to you with a humble request. We understand that the priority at this juncture is to uphold the spirit of the students' movement, reestablish law and order, revive governance and state institutions and stabilize the economy. In this effort, please remember that the issues of feminization of poverty, marginalization and exclusion must be addressed. Public services and offices need to be supported to become more gender-sensitive, to move away from a culture of corruption, nepotism, abuse of power, and discrimination, and thus to end patriarchy. The contributions and inclusion of women, youth, marginalized communities, and minorities have never been fully realized, recognizing their potential and bringing them to the table of decision-making is crucial for an inclusive future. We request that gender-based violence and harmful social norms and practices be addressed at all levels and strong messages be sent out from the highest levels that the new Bangladesh, its student leaders, law enforcement agencies and the government will not tolerate any forms of violence, exploitation and abuse," the letter added.

On behalf of ActionAid, the communities and youth activists we represent, we call for prioritizing a whitepaper on inclusion, equity and gender-responsive public service and governance We wish you all the best and we will always be there should you need any support, she wrote.