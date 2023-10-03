Onnow launches country's first hyperlocal plug-and-play restaurant franchise Hangrry

Corporates

Press Release
03 October, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 08:09 pm

Onnow launches country's first hyperlocal plug-and-play restaurant franchise Hangrry

Press Release
03 October, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 08:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Onnow, Bangladesh's only Silicon Valley-backed food startup, has set a groundbreaking milestone by launching the country's inaugural tech-enabled hyperlocal plug-and-play restaurant franchise called 'Hangrry', with first location at Palmer's Cafe, opposite to the IBA hostel in Dhaka.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of Onnow's Co-founder, Tahsin Rob, Lawrence Palmer, the owner of Palmer's Cafe, along with several other respected individuals.

In a very unique approach, the food from the Hangrry menu can only be ordered via Onnow Instant App which rewards customers with amazing discounts and gifts when the order is placed through the Onnow platform.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

6h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

6h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

12h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

2h | TBS Economy
The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

2h | TBS World
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals recommends the use of dengue vaccine by the World Health Organization

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals recommends the use of dengue vaccine by the World Health Organization

1h | TBS Science
Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

4h | Corporate Talks