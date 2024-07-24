Nagad ensures all services during emergency

At a time when almost all types of financial services are being disrupted during the country's emergency, only Nagad has ensured uninterrupted services for its customers.

While most financial services have ceased operations, Nagad has remained the sole trusted option, reads a press release.

The app was not functional owing to the lack of internet connectivity. However, by dialling USSD *167#, several crore customers were able to access services, such as bill payments, mobile recharges, cash-out, cash-in, and other transactions. On the other hand, once the internet connection was restored, app-based transactions resumed quickly. Customers started transacting comfortably on Nagad as well.

The disruption of internet services has caused great inconvenience for the public. Traditional banking services have been disrupted. With the internet down, mobile phone recharging methods have also been halted. In this situation, Nagad has emerged as the only reliable option for phone recharge, bill payments, and cash withdrawals.

Unprecedented scenes were also witnessed during this time in different neighbourhoods. People waited in long lines in front of Nagad Uddokta points for cash-in, cash-out, and bill payments. Many recharged their mobile phones after cashing in with Nagad.

Despite these adverse conditions, Nagad has been able to operate all necessary services through especial efforts. Nagad's technology team has been working tirelessly day and night to keep services, such as bill payments, mobile recharge, and send money operational through Nagad's USSD, even without the use of the app. The team ensured security and worked around the clock during curfews, never allowing Nagad services to halt, even for a moment.

As a result, during these challenging circumstances, alongside Nagad's 3 lakh Uddokta points, four crore Nagad accounts were used by crores of people

Nagad Ltd.'s founder and CEO Tanvir A Mishuk said, "We ensured that there would be no disruption in customer service, even for a minute in these adverse times.

"In such a situation, Nagad prioritised standing by customers for their urgent needs. We ensured that Nagad's services remained unavailable not for even a second, as we did not want to leave people in panic. They recharged their phones with Nagad and maintained various essential services through bill payments. Our workforce has worked tirelessly to ensure all those," he added.