Online Directory of Bogura Light Engineering Sector Launched

The Light Engineering Association of Bogura, in association with the Bogura municipality, has launched the first ever online directory of the workshops and entrepreneurs of the local light engineering sector.

The launching ceremony was held at the Naz Garden Inn, Bogura on Monday (16 October, 2023). This initiative has been facilitated by PRABRIDDHI, a local economic development (LED) project jointly funded by Switzerland and the Government of Bangladesh.

The primary purpose of this platform is to disseminate information about the products and services offered by the sector, while also providing contact details of the companies.

In doing so, it aims to establish a vital connection between potential customers and the producers and service providers in the sector.

Based on the learning and experiences derived from a comprehensive Rapid Economic Appraisal (REA) process conducted in Bogura municipality in 2022, PRABRIDDHI had set its sights on initiating a digital transformation within the Light Engineering (LE) sector in Bogura.

This initiative resulted in the facilitation of an online directory for the workshops and entrepreneurs operating in the Bogura Light Engineering sector.

Speaking at the event, Rezaul Karim Badsha, Mayor of Bogura, expressed his keen optimism and stated that he views this online directory as a vital tool for the prosperity of the Light Engineering sector of Bogura.

He believes that this digital initiative will pave the way for a future brimming with opportunities, growth, and progress in the beloved city, fostering innovation and raising industry standards.

Markus Ehmann, team leader of PRABRIDDHI, has expressed his enthusiasm and strong belief that the directory shall act as a catalyst for success by uniting workshops and entrepreneurs, opening doors to innovation and raising the bar for a future filled with growth and prosperity for the LE sector of Bogura.

Co-implemented by Local Government Division (LGD) and Swisscontact, the PRABRIDDHI project is currently being implemented in six municipalities – Bogura, Jashore, Shibganj, Bhairab, Dinajpur and Kushtia.