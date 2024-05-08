OnePlus set to begin its official journey in Bangladesh

Global technology brand OnePlus is going to enter the Bangladeshi market shortly, putting an end to the anticipation of tech enthusiasts.

OnePlus has been creating quite a stir among the Bangladeshi youth ever since the smartphone company introduced its very first devices globally.

With the brand motto of 'Never Settle', OnePlus has been inspiring millions across the globe. Ahead of beginning its journey in the country, the brand is all set to offer a peek into its offerings at the debut event soon.

From flagships to OnePlus Nord Series and from smartphone modules to IoT devices, the brand's launch event will offer a first-hand experience for all its guests.

Tech enthusiasts may keep an eye on the official OnePlus channels for more surprises.