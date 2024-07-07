OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G now available nationwide

OnePlus started its journey by appealing to the masses of Bangladesh with features that mattered most to them.

The new device, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G, amalgamates user feedback and an understanding of their true needs. The device is now available for purchase nationwide.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G delivers a functional, flagship-level experience for the most popular series of OnePlus. Locally made OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has passed all required testing by the Bangladesh Government to ensure quality and confidence in their product.

Customers can visit OnePlus stores all over Bangladesh for offline purchases. Additionally, customers can also order online from Daraz, Pickaboo, Gadget & Gear, and Dolbear.

On this occasion, Menk Wang, CEO, OnePlus Bangladesh, commented, "We have been committed to ensuring an exceptional user experience in our most popular Nord series device. The Nord CE4 Lite 5G distinguishes itself through innovative hardware and software features of the flagship level in our Nord series. The enthusiasm and demand for OnePlus products in Bangladesh have made this an exciting journey for us. We look forward to bringing more of our products and technologies to our wonderful community in Bangladesh."

Grab OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G, which features a bright 2,100 nits 120Hz AMOLED Display including Aqua Touch, 80W SUPERVOOCTM with a 5500mAh battery, and Sony LYT 600 camera with OIS at BDT 27,999 only!