A man was hit by a bullet in a shootout that took place at the alley next to DCC Market around 4.5pm Sunday (15 January).

During the clash, the injured and the shooter broke into the parking area of Gloria Jean's Coffees in the capital's Gulshan-1 area, reads a release issued by Navana Group.

According to the release, police rescued the injured person and arrested the shooter after the company informed them.