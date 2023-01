ONE Bank has donated Tk4 crore to the Ashrayan-2 project announced by the Prime Minister to build houses for the homeless.

ONE Bank Director Anannya Das Gupta handed over a cheque for Tk4 crore to Prime Minister Sheikh on Sunday (15 January), reads a press release.

A cheque handover ceremony was held at PMO in Dhaka on 15 January towards "Home Construction Fund by Private Finance" Ashrayan Project-2 for destitute homeless people.