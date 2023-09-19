Omera Petroleum Limited inaugurates distribution and sales departments

19 September, 2023, 02:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The distribution and sales center of Omera Petroleum Limited at Bhasan Char​​​​​​​ was inaugurated on Monday. 

Additional Refugee and Repatriation Commissioner, Md. Mahfuzar Rahman was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Bangladesh Navy Executive Officer Lt. Sajjad, Camp Incharge Md. Tariqul Islam, Assistant Camp Incharge Nikat Ara were present as special guests, besides UNHCR Vasanchar Operation Focal Miss Galia and other government agencies and NGOs were present, reads a press release. 

Md. Al Mamun Khan, head of Corporate Sales, Md. Mostafa Zaman, head of Logistics Distribution and Shipping and Md. Daudur Rahman Khan, head of Safety and Quality were present on behalf of Omera Petroleum.

The opening speech was delivered by Al Mamun on behalf of Omera Petroleum. He greeted the officials of all the organizations present including RRRC, and Bangladesh Navy and briefed the overall activities of OMERA for the residents of Bhasanchar.

Special guest Lt. Sajjad Bangladesh Navy and others welcomed this initiative of Omera Petroleum emphasized the importance of LPG in Vasanchar and promised to give full cooperation.

The chief guest Mahfuzar Rahman thanked Omera LPG in his speech and said that the initiative and investment taken to make life easier for the country as well as for everyone located in Bhasanchar by prioritizing social responsibility is truly commendable. He said that a new horizon has opened up for Bhashanchar Basi today with the inauguration of a sales centre and distribution center. He encouraged everyone to use LP gas instead of cutting trees everywhere to protect the environment of Bhasanchar.

Finally, he announced the auspicious opening of the distribution and sales centre at Omera and inaugurated the cylinder distribution program among the Rohingyas from the distribution and sales centre, as well as concluded the sales program from the sales center. The event was declared over by the completion of the doa mahfil and tree planting ceremony.

 

