Omera Petroleum Limited hosts successful LPG Safety Training Session

Omera Petroleum Limited, a leading name in the energy sector, organized a comprehensive LPG safety training session for its esteemed Hotel, Restaurant, Cafe (HORECA), and corporate clients on Sunday, 10 March, 2023. The session was held at the state-of-the-art training room located at Omera Headquarters.

The training program aimed to educate participants on the safe usage and storage of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) within commercial establishments and kitchen environments. Through a series of interactive sessions and demonstrations, attendees gained valuable insights into best practices for handling LPG to prevent accidents and ensure workplace safety, reads a press release.

Brig. Gen. Engr. Ali Ahmed Khan, Former Director General of Fire Service & Civil Defence, graced the event as the Chief Guest. His presence underscored the critical importance of safety measures within the HORECA sector. In his address, Brig. Gen. Engr. Ali Ahmed Khan emphasized the paramount significance of adhering to safety protocols and regulations to mitigate risks associated with LPG usage in commercial buildings.

During the training session, participants had the opportunity to engage in discussions covering various topics, including:

1. Proper handling and storage of LPG cylinders

2. Identifying potential hazards and implementing preventive measures

3. Emergency response protocols in case of LPG-related incidents

4. Compliance with safety standards and regulations

The event received overwhelming participation from representatives of leading hotels, restaurants, cafes, and corporate entities, reaffirming the industry's commitment to prioritizing safety and fostering a culture of responsible LPG usage.

Tanzeem Chowdhury, CEO of Omera Petroleum Limited, expressed his gratitude to all participants for their active involvement in the safety training session. He reiterated Omera's commitment to supporting its clients with comprehensive safety initiatives and continued collaboration to promote a safer working environment across the HORECA sector.

For more information about Omera Petroleum Limited and its initiatives, please visit www.omeralpg.com.