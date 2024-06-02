Omera Petroleum Limited, Green Delta Insurance unite to provide insurance benefits tailored for Omera's distributors

Green Delta Insurance and Omera Petroleum Limited have recently signed an agreement to provide micro-health insurance for Omera's distributors.

This insurance will cover comprehensive micro-health insurance coverage, encompassing hospitalization (IPD), outpatient services (OPD), natural death, accidental death, PTD, PPD, and disability benefits, complemented by 24/7 teleconsultation services, reads a press release.

Top-level executives from both organisations attended the agreement signing ceremony on 30 May.

Key attendees included Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, additional managing director of Green Delta Insurance; Md Nurul Alam, sales advisor of Omera Petroleum Limited; Md Moniruzzaman Khan, digital business representative of GDIC; Md Rokonujjaman, head of Sales at Omera Petroleum Ltd; Sheikh Moshfequr Rahman, head of Sales Excellence; and Ziaul Karim, head of Supply Chain.

Other concerned officials from both organisations were also present.

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, additional managing director of Green Delta Insurance shared, "This agreement is the first of its kind in the petroleum industry to cater to the healthcare and wellness needs of the distributors of the industry and we are really excited to be part of this initiative. We hope this initiative would contribute to attaining SDG goals such as Good Health and Well-Being, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced Inequalities, Partnership for Goals and thus outline a new standard of value chain partners' welfare in Bangladesh."

Md Nurul Alam, sales advisor of Omera Petroleum Limited expressed, "Our exclusive distributors are more than business partners; they are an integral part of the Omera family. Ensuring their well-being is vital, as they serve as the primary contact points with our customers. We take immense pride in this initiative to strengthen our bond with our stakeholders and will continue to implement measures to ensure a healthy and effective value chain system. Our aim is to be a pioneering company, distinguished by initiatives that add value to the industry".