Omera Petroleum, Green Delta Insurance join hands to provide insurance benefits tailored for Omera's exclusive distributors

Green Delta Insurance and Omera Petroleum Limited have recently signed an agreement to provide health insurance for Omera Petroleum Limited's exclusive distributors.

This insurance coverage will encompass hospitalization (IPD), outpatient services (OPD), natural death, accidental death, disability benefits, and 24/7 teleconsultation services, reads a press release.

Top-level executives and key personnel from both organisations attended the agreement signing ceremony held at Green Delta's head office on 30 May0.

Key attendees from Green Delta Insurance included Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, additional managing director; Md Moniruzzaman Khan, head of Digital Business, while the top officials from Omera Petroleum Limited included Md Nurul Alam, sales advisor of Omera Petroleum; Md Rokonujja man, head of Sales; Sheikh Moshfequr Rahman, head of Sales Excellence; and Ziaul Karim, head of Supply Chain. Other concerned officials from both organizations were also present at the occasion.

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, additional managing director of Green Delta Insurance shared, "This agreement aims to cater to the healthcare and wellness needs of the distributors of the LPG industry and we are really excited to be part of this initiative. We hope this initiative would contribute to attaining SDG goals such as Good Health and Well-Being, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced Inequalities, Partnership for Goals and thus outline a new standard of value chain partners' welfare in Bangladesh."

Md Nurul Alam, sales advisor of Omera Petroleum Limited expressed, "Our exclusive distributors are more than business partners; they are an integral part of the Omera family. Ensuring their well-being is vital, as they serve as the primary contact points with our customers. We take immense pride in this initiative to strengthen our bond with our stakeholders and will continue to implement measures to ensure a healthy and effective value chain system. Our aim is to be a pioneering company, distinguished by initiatives that add value to the industry."