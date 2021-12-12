Omera LPG held ‘Partners Meet’ at Sreemangal

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 08:55 pm

The event consisted of a business session, recreational activities and an award ceremony

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Omera Petroleum Limited, an LPG company, held an event "Partners Meet 2021" for its partners in Sreemangal.

The two-night event was held in Grand Sultan Tea Resort and Golf on 30 November and 1 December, reads a press release.

The event consisted of a business session, recreational activities and an award ceremony.

According to the media release, the award recognised the "Best Performing Partners" in various categories.

Selim Khan, proprietor of M/S Maa Enterprise, bagged an SUV for being the "National Top and Regional Star Performer" followed by others who were recognised for their performances with a pick-up truck, motorbikes and other valuable items to add value to their business.

Sales and marketing leaders in various categories were also recognised for their performances.

Additionally, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Omera Petroleum Limited Abul Kalam took the lead for the business session where he highlighted the objectives, priorities, a strategic way forward, transformation and other important business insights.

He said, "Omera believes we all work as a family, such recognition will inspire juniors to lead the business as a successor in the near future."

Tanzeem Chowdhury, CEO of Omera Petroleum Limited, the chief guest of the event, said, "Omera LPG takes pride in leading the LPG export overseas. With the help of its sophisticated machinery, strong distribution channel, and promising human resource, Omera is successfully providing LPG in all corners of Bangladesh."

Supply Chain General Manager Sohel Ahmed highlighted insights of supply chain and operations for the partners and sales team.

The event also held cultural performances by artists Akhi Alamgir and Shaon Ganwala.

Top management of the company along with other officials were also present at the event.

