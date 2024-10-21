Omera LPG Fuels celebrates International Chef’s Day 2024

Omera LPG Fuels celebrates International Chef’s Day 2024

Omera LPG, a leading name in the LPG industry, proudly fuelled the grand celebration of International Chef's Day 2024 at Dhaka Radisson Blu.

Over a thousand renowned chefs from across the country participated, and Omera LPG made a significant impact by introducing an exciting new service for its customers.

As part of the event, Omera LPG launched the country's most convenient home delivery platform for LPG cylinders, the LPG Solution app. This app enables customers to easily order LPG cylinders, ensuring hassle-free home delivery and a range of support services, including kitchen setup and safety assistance. With this innovative solution, Omera aims to redefine convenience for customers, offering them seamless access to LPG from the comfort of their homes. The launch of the LPG Solution app was supported by the top chefs in the country, who recognised the value of such a convenient service for households and commercial kitchens alike. In addition to the chefs, Omera's senior management was also present at the event, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The app is available for download from the Google Play and App Store.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumaiya Suhaila, Manager of Brand & Market Communication at Omera LPG, said, "We are proud to introduce the LPG Solution app at such a prestigious event. This app reflects Omera's commitment to customer convenience and safety, and we are confident that it will make accessing LPG easier and more reliable for households and businesses across the country."

Another event highlight was a unique Health and Safety Training session conducted by Omera LPG for all the participating chefs. Omera firmly believes that safety in the kitchen is paramount, and the session focused on equipping new generations of chefs with essential knowledge about LPG safety measures. This initiative reflects Omera's ongoing commitment to fostering a safety culture in workplaces and homes, ensuring safety remains at the forefront of operations.

Through this innovative approach and dedication to safety, Omera LPG continues to set new standards in the LPG industry, reinforcing its position as a trusted provider for customers nationwide.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

